SINGAPORE, Sept 25 U.S. crude oil rose on Wednesday after four days of losses that drove it to seven-week lows in the previous session, but easing tensions between the United States and Iran are likely to keep dragging on prices.

* U.S. crude for November delivery had gained 17 cents to $103.30 a barrel by 0038 GMT, after falling as far as $102.30 on Tuesday.

* Brent crude rose 12 cents to $108.76 per barrel, its third increase in four sessions.

* U.S. President Barack Obama said he was determined to test Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's recent diplomatic gestures and challenged him to take concrete steps toward resolving Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. But no meeting transpired between Obama and Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

* The West's standoff with Iran over the OPEC nation's nuclear programme has helped support oil prices for nearly a decade. Years of sanctions have cut Iranian oil exports by more than 1 million barrels per day.

* While the United States and Iran have set the stage for what could become their most serious contacts in a generation, direct talks on the Iranian nuclear programme are likely to be slow, difficult and fragile.

* Obama also appealed to the UN to back tough consequences for Syria if it refuses to give up chemical weapons, and urged Russia and Iran to end their support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

* The oil market has enough supply and prices are at a favourable level, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said, affirming the willingness of the world's top crude exporter to meet shortages.

* Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher as uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take aggressive positions.

1600 Federal Reserve issues quarterly flow of funds accounts (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)