TOKYO, Sept 30 U.S. crude dropped to a 2-1/2 month low early on Monday, with markets uncertain on the outlook for demand as a shutdown of U.S. government operations seemed more likely.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery was down $1.17 at $101.70 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after finishing 16 cents lower on Friday. The contract earlier fell to $101.69, its lowest level since July 5.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 79 cents to $107.84 a barrel, after settling 58 cents lower in the previous session.

* U.S. Senate Democrats decided on Sunday not to take up a measure approved in the early morning hours by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives that ties funding for government agencies to a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.

* Workers at the 210,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland voted on Friday in favour of strike action, raising fears of disruption to North Sea oil supplies that could drive up the benchmark oil price.

* Libya's crude oil exports have risen above 580,000 bpd after western fields reopened this month but oil export facilities in the east remain closed by protesters, a senior oil official said on Friday.

* Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone on Friday, the highest-level contact between the two countries in three decades and a signal that the they are serious about reaching an agreement.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slumped in Asia early on Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors also sold the greenback as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in Washington loomed large.

* U.S. stock index futures fell late on Sunday on political developments in the country.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished flat on Friday as gains in gold and wheat, were countered by declines in crude oil and raw sugar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI

0600 Germany Retail sales

0645 France Producer prices

0900 Euro zone Flash inflation

1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index

1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)