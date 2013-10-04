PERTH Oct 4 U.S. oil prices inched lower on Friday as the U.S. government shutdown continued and concerns about demand from the world's largest oil consumer outweighed news of production shutdowns in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to a tropical storm.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery fell 12 cents to $103.19 a barrel by 0030 GMT.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 19 cents to $108.81 a barrel.

* The shutdown of the U.S. government appeared likely to drag on for another week and possibly longer as lawmakers consumed day three of the shutdown with a stalling game and there was no end in sight until the next crisis hits Washington around Oct. 17.

* Energy companies in the Gulf of Mexico started shutting in production on Thursday and were evacuating some workers as Tropical Storm Karen headed toward a crucial part of the basin, which overall provides nearly a fifth of daily U.S. oil output.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar languished at an eight-month low on Friday as a lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff raised concerns the crisis could merge with a more complex fight looming later this month to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Producer prices

0900 Euro zone Producer prices (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)