TOKYO Oct 7 U.S. oil prices slipped on Monday
as a lack of progress on a budget standoff that has shut down
the U.S. government kept investors on the sidelines, with
concerns mounting over the possibility of a default by
Washington.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery had fallen 38
cents to $103.46 a barrel by 0016 GMT.
* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 24 cents
to $109.22 a barrel.
* Democrats and Republicans remained far apart in ending the
first government shutdown in 17 years, let alone reaching a deal
on the U.S. borrowing limit by Oct. 17 to avoid an unprecedented
debt default.
* Massive barge gates shut to prevent flooding in New
Orleans were reopened on Sunday and energy firms started
returning workers to oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, after
officials lifted evacuation orders as Tropical Storm Karen
faltered.
* New ultra-modern refineries and major traders are shifting
to longer-haul tankers and large storage terminals in key hubs
as they reverse a decades-old pattern in their battle for new
markets.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets look set for a cautious start to the week on
Monday, with U.S. stock futures and the dollar coming under
pressure.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0500 Japan Coincident indicator
0500 Japan Leading indicator
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
