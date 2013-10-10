TOKYO Oct 10 U.S. oil was slightly lower on
Thursday as President Barack Obama invited Republicans and
Democrats in Congress to meet to try and resolve the impasse in
Washington over a government shutdown that is threatening
financial havoc.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery eased 4 cents to
$101.57 a barrel by 0004 GMT. It earlier dipped to $101.39.
* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 1 cent
to $109.05 a barrel.
* Global oil prices sank on Wednesday after the largest
weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year added to concerns
that Washington's budget impasse will curb demand in the world's
biggest oil consumer.
* With pressure rising and no clear path forward for
breaking the fiscal impasse, President Barack Obama launched a
series of White House meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday to
search for a way to end a government shutdown and raise the debt
limit.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar pulled further away from an eight-month low on
Thursday on hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff, with
President Barack Obama meeting Republican and Democrat lawmakers
to discuss the government shutdown and raising the borrowing
limit.
* The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and
Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in
the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides
for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth
day.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
1100 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing
1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)