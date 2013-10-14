PERTH Oct 14 U.S. crude oil prices extended losses in early Asian trading on Monday as the U.S. government shutdown and looming Thursday debt ceiling deadline continued to fuel worries about falling demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

Weekend talks to avert a U.S. debt default showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no guarantees that the U.S. federal government shutdown was about to end or that a historic default would be avoided.

Failing to raise the debt ceiling would leave the world's biggest economy unable to pay its bills in the coming weeks, potentially having a catastrophic impact on financial markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery fell 47 cents to $101.55 a barrel by 0032 GMT.

* Brent crude for November delivery fell 31 cents to $110.97 a barrel.

* The International Energy Agency, the West's energy watchdog, said non-OPEC supply would rise by an average of 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2014, the highest annual growth since the 1970s.

* U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October to its weakest in nine months as the first federal government shutdown in 17 years undermined Americans' outlook on the economy.

* Libya is currently producing between 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day of oil, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday, as it tries to end protests that have shut down oilfields and ports.

* OPEC's crude oil production is at a suitable level for the market and there is no talk of the cartel changing output when it meets in December, UAE energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday and the safe-haven yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares after weekend talks in Washington failed to reach an agreement to avert a U.S. debt default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

0130 China CPI

0130 China PPI

0900 Euro zone Industrial production (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Perry)