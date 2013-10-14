PERTH Oct 14 U.S. crude oil prices extended
losses in early Asian trading on Monday as the U.S. government
shutdown and looming Thursday debt ceiling deadline continued to
fuel worries about falling demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
Weekend talks to avert a U.S. debt default showed signs of
progress on Sunday, but there were no guarantees that the U.S.
federal government shutdown was about to end or that a historic
default would be avoided.
Failing to raise the debt ceiling would leave the world's
biggest economy unable to pay its bills in the coming weeks,
potentially having a catastrophic impact on financial markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery fell 47 cents to
$101.55 a barrel by 0032 GMT.
* Brent crude for November delivery fell 31 cents to
$110.97 a barrel.
* The International Energy Agency, the West's energy
watchdog, said non-OPEC supply would rise by an average of 1.7
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2014, the highest annual growth
since the 1970s.
* U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October to its
weakest in nine months as the first federal government shutdown
in 17 years undermined Americans' outlook on the economy.
* Libya is currently producing between 600,000 to 700,000
barrels per day of oil, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Sunday, as it tries to end protests that have shut down
oilfields and ports.
* OPEC's crude oil production is at a suitable level for the
market and there is no talk of the cartel changing output when
it meets in December, UAE energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui said on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday and the safe-haven
yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares
after weekend talks in Washington failed to reach an agreement
to avert a U.S. debt default.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0900 Euro zone Industrial production
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Perry)