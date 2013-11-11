SINGAPORE Nov 11 U.S. crude futures were firmer
in early Asian trade on Monday after meetings between Iran and
six western nations failed to reach a deal on Tehran's nuclear
programme.
But negotiators will resume talks on Nov. 20 after they were
unable on Saturday to reach agreement on an initial proposal to
ease international sanctions against Iran in return for
restraints on its nuclear programme.
The sanctions have removed more than 1 million barrels per
day of oil from world markets, and any increase in supply from
Iran could push oil prices lower.
U.S. crude for December delivery was 12 cents higher
at $94.72 per barrel at 0028 GMT. The contract had closed 40
cents higher on Friday. Brent was up 45 cents at $105.59 per
barrel, after settling $1.66 per barrel higher on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia has cut back oil output that
had held at record rates of around 10 million barrels a day for
three months running to help offset a plunge in output from
fellow OPEC member Libya.
* U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October as
employers shrugged off a partial government shutdown, suggesting
the economy was on firm footing and raising the prospect the
Federal Reserve may soon decide to temper its bond-buying
stimulus.
* An autonomy movement in eastern Libya said on Sunday it
had formed a regional oil firm to start selling crude after
seizing several ports, mounting a challenge to the government in
Tripoli as it struggles to gain control of oil facilities.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday,
and the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise surge
in U.S. jobs growth signalled the world's largest economy was on
a firmer footing.
* Several oil tank cars that burst into flames after a train
derailed in rural Alabama were expected to keep burning into
Saturday, potentially reigniting the push for tougher regulation
of the boom in moving oil by rail.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0500 Japan Economy watchers survey
- 0900 Italy Industrial output
