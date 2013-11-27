SINGAPORE Nov 27 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday on demand-growth concerns after an industry report showed a higher than expected build in stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.

U.S. crude had fallen 11 cents to $93.57 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after ending 41 cents lower - below the 10-day moving average of $93.96. Brent settled 12 cents down at $110.88 overnight.

U.S. crude stocks rose sharply last week, by 6.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 22 to 390.2 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 600,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

But distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the data showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Permits for future U.S. home construction hit a near 5-1/2 year-high in October and prices for single-family homes notched big gains in September, suggesting a run-up in mortgage interest rates has not derailed the housing recovery.

* Iran's nuclear deal with the West will make it easier, cheaper and less stressful to trade its oil, thanks largely to a partial lifting of the European shipping insurance ban, a senior Iranian industry official said on Tuesday.

* Oil workers, civil servants and private sector staff went on strike in the Libyan port city of Benghazi on Tuesday, protesting against deteriorating security a day after deadly clashes there between the army and Islamist militants.

* The future volatility of already becalmed oil prices is looking even more muted following a historic deal between Iran and major nations that may ease years of tensions.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar was at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus.

* Gold and copper prices fell on Tuesday as the encouraging U.S. housing activity fed expectations the Federal Reserve may soon decide to reduce its stimulus programme.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0745 France consumer confidence

- 0900 Germany GfK consumer sentiment

- 1330 U.S. durable goods orders

- 1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims

- 1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index

- 1330 U.S. national activity index

- 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)