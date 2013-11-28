SINGAPORE Nov 28 U.S. crude futures hovered near their lowest in almost six months on Thursday after oil stockpiles in the world's top consumer jumped to the highest level for November in more than three decades, reflecting lean demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was off 5 cents at $92.25 a barrel by 0042 GMT. It touched a low of $91.77 on Wednesday, its weakest level since June 3.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose almost 3 million barrels to 391 million barrels last week, the highest for this time of year since records began in 1982, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

* But heating fuel stocks have fallen to multi-year lows on both sides of the Atlantic just as winter starts to bite, raising expectations consumers in Europe and on the U.S. East Coast could face a price spike if demand suddenly surges.

* Brent oil climbed 43 cents to settle at $111.31 a barrel on Wednesday.

* Global trading volumes are likely to be thin with U.S. investors away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week, but continued weakness in business spending on capital goods suggested slower economic growth in the fourth quarter.

* Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said his government would be unable to pay public salaries and may have to seek loans if armed militias blockading oilfields and ports continue to choke off crude shipments. Libya had been exporting more than 1 million barrels of oil a day until summer, when the protests and strikes escalated, and output is now down to a fraction of that.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese stocks charged towards a 5-1/2 year peak after the yen fell sharply on relatively positive U.S. economic data, while other regional share markets edged modestly higher.

DATA(GMT)

0700 Germany Import prices

0855 Germany Unemployment rate

0900 Euro zone M3 money supply

0900 Italy Business confidence

1000 Euro zone Business climate

1300 Germany Consumer inflation

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)