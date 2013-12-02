TOKYO Dec 2 U.S. crude extended gains on Monday
after data from China over the weekend showed industrial
activity in the world's No.2 crude buyer remained high despite
worries the economy is facing a modest slowdown.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up 31 cents at
$93.03 a barrel by 0015 GMT, after settling up 42 cents on
Friday.
* London Brent crude for January delivery had risen
51 cents to $110.20 a barrel, after finishing down $1.17 in the
last session.
* China's factory growth held at an 18-month high in
November on firm domestic and foreign demand, the official
Purchasing Managers' Index showed on Sunday, defying
expectations the economy faces a modest slowdown as 2013 draws
to a close.
* Oil exports from anywhere in Iraq to Turkey need the
central government's approval, Baghdad and Ankara said on Sunday
after a bilateral meeting aimed at diffusing a row over energy
exports from Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.
* Envoys of Iran and six world powers will meet next week to
start working out steps to implement a deal under which Tehran
is to curb its nuclear programme in return for some respite from
sanctions, a top Iranian negotiator said.
* OPEC's oil output fell in November, remaining below 30
million barrels per day for a second month, a Reuters survey
found, due to strikes and protests in Libya and further
reductions in Saudi Arabian output.
* Ample petroleum supplies boosted by the U.S. shale oil
revolution and anaemic demand growth are expected to pressure
crude oil prices next year, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodity currencies were the star performers early in
Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless
start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped in thin holiday trading on
Friday, but technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq to a
13-year high.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0145 China HSBC Final Manufacturing PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
