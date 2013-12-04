TOKYO Dec 4 U.S. crude rose more than $1 to a five-week high in early trade on Wednesday, after news that a pipeline start-up could support the contract against the Brent crude benchmark and an unexpected drawdown in U.S. petroleum stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up $1.14 at $97.18 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after rallying $2.22 on Tuesday, supported by news of the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast that could drain crude stocks at the giant storage hub.

* U.S. crude inventories dropped by 12.4 million barrels last week, industry data showed on Tuesday, against a Reuters forecast for a slight build of 300,000 barrels. A more closely watched petroleum inventory report from the U.S. government Energy Information Administration is due out at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to keep its production targets unchanged when it meets later in the day, but Iran and Iraq on Tuesday gave notice of substantial oil output increases to come, saying others in the producer cartel will need to give way to make room for them. {ID:nL5N0JI32X]

* The White House said on Tuesday it opposes a fresh effort by some members of the U.S. Senate to impose new sanctions against Iran, even if the new restrictions would not take effect for months.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares look to come under pressure on Wednesday after the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following positive U.S. data.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index edged up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, as the rally in its largest component, U.S. crude oil, and gains in eight other components lifted the index.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0145 China HSBC Services PMI

0848 France Markit Services PMI

0853 Germany Markit Services PMI

0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI

1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP

1000 Euro zone Retail sales

1315 U.S. ADP employment report

1330 U.S. International trade

1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI

1500 U.S. New home sales

1900 U.S. Beige book (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)