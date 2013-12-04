TOKYO Dec 4 U.S. crude rose more than $1 to a
five-week high in early trade on Wednesday, after news that a
pipeline start-up could support the contract against the Brent
crude benchmark and an unexpected drawdown in U.S. petroleum
stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up $1.14 at
$97.18 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after rallying $2.22 on Tuesday,
supported by news of the January start-up of a pipeline from
Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast that could drain crude
stocks at the giant storage hub.
* U.S. crude inventories dropped by 12.4 million barrels
last week, industry data showed on Tuesday, against a Reuters
forecast for a slight build of 300,000 barrels. A more
closely watched petroleum inventory report from the U.S.
government Energy Information Administration is due out at 1530
GMT on Wednesday.
* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is
expected to keep its production targets unchanged when it meets
later in the day, but Iran and Iraq on Tuesday gave notice of
substantial oil output increases to come, saying others in the
producer cartel will need to give way to make room for them.
* The White House said on Tuesday it opposes a fresh effort
by some members of the U.S. Senate to impose new sanctions
against Iran, even if the new restrictions would not take effect
for months.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares look to come under pressure on Wednesday
after the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an
impending reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
following positive U.S. data.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on
Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as
investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping
season.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
edged up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, as the rally in its
largest component, U.S. crude oil, and gains in eight other
components lifted the index.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1315 U.S. ADP employment report
1330 U.S. International trade
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. New home sales
1900 U.S. Beige book
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)