TOKYO, March 24 U.S. crude oil fell in early Monday trade to hover just above the $99 level, after gaining in the previous session when additional sanctions on Russia renewed fears of a supply disruption from the world's second largest oil producer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was down 13 cents at $99.33 per barrel by 0034 GMT, after finishing 56 cents higher on Friday.

* Leaders of the G7 nations are to hold talks on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in The Hague on Monday to consider their response to Russia annexing Crimea, amid doubts that sanctions can constrain President Vladimir Putin.

* The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has stepped up a probe into more than a million energy, metals, foreign exchange and other swap transactions, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

* The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose nearly 5 cents over the past two weeks, a survey released on Sunday showed, driven mainly by a jump in the price of ethanol.

MARKETS NEWS

* Major currencies got off to a lacklustre start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar holding onto most of last week's solid gains.

* U.S. equities slipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

