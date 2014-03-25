TOKYO, March 25 U.S. crude oil gave up gains in early Tuesday trade to float just above $99 amid news that officials were looking to reopen a key Texas shipping channel, the shutdown of which had lifted prices in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was down 25 cents at $99.35 per barrel by 0005 GMT, after finishing 14 cents higher on Monday.

* U.S. authorities expected a "tapered" re-opening of the Houston Ship Channel, but gave no timeline on Monday of when vessels could start moving again after an oil barge spill shut the waterway for a third day, forcing the nation's second-largest refinery to curb production.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised allies warned Russia on Monday it faces damaging economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to destabilise Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.

* Libya's national oil production will fall to around 150,000 bpd on Tuesday following the shutdown of the El Feel oilfield after the closing of the pipeline to the Mellitah port, the state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this year.

* U.S. equities fell on Monday as concerns that the crisis in Ukraine could escalate gave investors a reason to drop some of the market's biggest trading favorites.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo business climate

1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index

1400 U.S. New home sales

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence

1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)