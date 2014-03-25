TOKYO, March 25 U.S. crude oil gave up gains in
early Tuesday trade to float just above $99 amid news that
officials were looking to reopen a key Texas shipping channel,
the shutdown of which had lifted prices in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was down 25 cents at
$99.35 per barrel by 0005 GMT, after finishing 14 cents higher
on Monday.
* U.S. authorities expected a "tapered" re-opening of the
Houston Ship Channel, but gave no timeline on Monday of when
vessels could start moving again after an oil barge spill shut
the waterway for a third day, forcing the nation's
second-largest refinery to curb production.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised
allies warned Russia on Monday it faces damaging economic
sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to
destabilise Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.
* Libya's national oil production will fall to around
150,000 bpd on Tuesday following the shutdown of the El Feel
oilfield after the closing of the pipeline to the Mellitah port,
the state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday,
having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought
the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this
year.
* U.S. equities fell on Monday as concerns that the crisis
in Ukraine could escalate gave investors a reason to drop some
of the market's biggest trading favorites.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index
1400 U.S. New home sales
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
