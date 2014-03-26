TOKYO, March 26 U.S. crude oil prices ticked higher above $99 in early Wednesday trade, reversing some of the previous session's losses when a build in petroleum inventories and the restart of a key Texas oil shipping channel pressured prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 11 cents at $99.30 per barrel by 0032 GMT, after finishing 41 cents lower on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.3 million barrels in the week to March 21 to 379 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a increase of 2.7 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its own stockpile report later on Wednesday.

* The Houston Ship Channel, a critical waterway for oil shipments, gradually reopened on Tuesday after a four-day closure that forced at least one big refiner to cut output and caused a backlog of more than 100 vessels.

* Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama and his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea.

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals have held within sight of a 35-year high so far in March, according to loading data, reflecting Iraq's efforts to expand capacity and deliver supply growth in 2014.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Wednesday on fresh signs of strength in the U.S. economy and diminishing concerns over the diplomatic standoff between the West and Russia.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained its momentum and a strong read on consumer confidence increased optimism about the economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment

1000 Italy Consumer confidence

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)