SINGAPORE, March 27 U.S. crude oil futures steadied above $100 a barrel on Thursday after data showed oil stocks at the contract's delivery point fell for an eighth straight week to the lowest since January 2012.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was off 9 cents at $100.17 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling above $100 on Wednesday for the first time in five sessions.

* Brent oil slipped 15 cents to $106.88 a barrel after a two-session gain.

* Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures fell 1.33 million barrels to 28.48 million barrels.

* Stocks there have fallen due to the January start-up of TransCanada's 700,000-barrel per day Gulf Coast pipeline. But a surge in crude stocks in the U.S. Gulf Coast to a record high suggests the supply from Cushing is not being absorbed by the country's largest refinery hub.

* The United States and the European Union agreed to work together to prepare possible tougher economic sanctions in response to Russia's behaviour in Ukraine, including on the energy sector, and to make Europe less dependent on Russian gas.

* Iran's oil exports have stayed above levels allowed under Western sanctions for a fifth month, according to sources who track tanker movements, in a further sign that a deal to ease some restrictions is helping Tehran sell more crude.

* Oil theft looks set to push Nigeria off its spot as top African crude oil exporter in May and exports could fall to their lowest since records began in 2009.

* Britain's energy suppliers could be on track for their biggest shake up since privatisation when regulators rule on Thursday whether the industry is competitive enough following a public outcry over high prices.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets got off to a skittish start following a late dip on Wall Street amid talk of tougher sanctions on Russia and a drop in technology stocks.

* The euro was on the defensive after comments from European Central Bank officials this week raised fresh speculation on further monetary easing to stave off potential deflation.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)