SINGAPORE, March 31 U.S. crude traded near a
three-week high above $101 a barrel on Monday, buoyed by
simmering tensions between Russia and the West and disruptions
to African oil supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery edged down 22 cents to
$101.45 a barrel by 0004 GMT after settling on Friday at the
highest since March 7. Front-month prices are set to close the
month down about 1 percent although prices gained about 3
percent in the first quarter.
* Brent crude for May was at $107.94 a barrel, down
13 cents from Friday's settlement which was the highest since
March 14. The front-month contract is set to post the first
decline in three quarters, down about 2.5 percent.
* America's top general in Europe has been sent back early
from a trip to Washington in what the Pentagon on Sunday called
a prudent step given Russia's "lack of transparency" about troop
movements across the border with Ukraine.
* Production from Iraq's giant West Qurna-2 oilfield will
lift national output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the
end of the year, oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said. The
field's operator Lukoil began commercial production on
Saturday.
Production from the giant West Qurna-2 is eventually
expected to reach 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), from an
initial 120,000 bpd.
* Oil production from the two largest shale formations in
the United States rose in February after brutal winter
conditions froze a year-long trend of robust growth in January
and December, according to a Texas-based energy intelligence
firm.
* U.S. crude oil exports, which are severely limited by law,
rose in January to the highest level since 1999 at 245,000
barrels per day (bpd), compared with 190,000 bpd in December,
Energy Information Administration data showed.
* Oil condensate flows from Libya's Wafa field to the
western Mellitah port are still blocked, while gas exports to
Italy are flowing normally, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC)
said. Nigerian crude exports are set to fall to their lowest
since 2009 due to a production outage for the Forcados grade.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to March 25, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.
* The White House said on Friday it will take a hard look at
whether new regulations are needed to cut emissions of methane
from the oil and gas industry, part of President Barack Obama's
plan to address climate change.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the
week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China
would take steps to stimulate the economy.
* The yen stayed on the defensive early on Monday, reaching
a fresh six-year low on the New Zealand dollar as demand for the
safe-haven currency waned amid hopes of more stimulus from
China.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Detailed Q4 GDP
0900 Euro zone Inflation
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)