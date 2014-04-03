SINGAPORE, April 3 U.S. crude slipped to trade just above $99 a barrel on Thursday, dropping for a fourth session, as an imminent rise in Libyan oil supply weighed on prices.

Investors will scour economic data from China and the United States to be released on Thursday and Friday to assess the fuel demand outlook at the world's two largest oil consumers.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery fell 31 cents to $99.31 a barrel by 0009 GMT after settling at the lowest since March 25.

* May Brent crude edged down 19 cents to $104.60 a barrel after falling by nearly $1 on Wednesday to close at the lowest since early November.

* Libya could finalise an agreement in two to three days with rebels to reopen key oil ports, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, bolstering hopes for an end to an eight-month standoff that dried up petroleum revenue.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 2.4 million barrels last week as imports to the Gulf Coast dropped to their lowest level since September 2008, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Analysts said last week's inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates would be impacted by the closure of the Houston Ship Channel which lasted most of the week and prevented vessels from loading and offloading cargos.

* Iran and Russia have made progress toward an oil-for-goods deal that sources said could be worth up to $20 billion and enable Tehran to boost vital energy exports in defiance of Western sanctions, people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

* The U.S. Commerce Department could help energy companies start to bypass a 40-year ban on most U.S. crude oil exports by allowing shipments of a type of petroleum that has become abundant during the energy boom, a key senator said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.

* China acted for the first time this year to steady its stumbling economy by cutting taxes for small firms on Wednesday and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway lines.

* U.S. companies stepped up hiring in March for a second straight month, offering fresh evidence the economy was regaining momentum after a weather-driven lull over the winter.

DATA/EVENTS

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)