SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. crude remained above $100 a barrel on Friday as escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia offset a potential rise in Libyan crude supply.

Investors looked ahead to key employment data from the United States to assess the health of the world's largest economy and its fuel demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery nudged up 4 cents to $100.33 a barrel by 0027 GMT. Front-month prices are set to post their first weekly loss in three.

* May Brent crude was at $106.17 a barrel, up 2 cents, on track for a weekly loss of more than 1 percent as news of Libya's imminent ports restart dragged down oil prices.

* Libya has seen evidence of "good intentions" at indirect talks with eastern rebels which could lead to the lifting of their blockage of major oil ports within days, a government minister said on Thursday.

* Russia raised the gas price for Ukraine on Thursday for the second time this week, almost doubling it in three days and piling pressure on a neighbour on the brink of bankruptcy in the crisis over Crimea.

* Oil exports from southern Iraq dipped in March to an average of 2.424 million barrels per day (bpd), an official from the state-run South Oil Company said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet.

* The euro traded at one-month lows against the dollar early on Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after the European Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric following a widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

* The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in February as exports hit a five-month low, suggesting first-quarter growth could be much weaker than initially anticipated.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls March

1230 U.S. Unemplyment rate March (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)