SINGAPORE, June 9 U.S. crude futures rose on
Monday as healthy Chinese export data and a solid U.S. jobs
report revived hopes of steady growth in oil demand from the
world's top two consumers.
China's exports climbed 7 percent in May from a year
earlier, quickening from April's 0.9 percent rise, while imports
fell 1.6 percent, versus a gain of 0.8 percent in April, the
General Administration of Customs said.
U.S. oil had added 11 cents to $102.77 a barrel by
0043 GMT, after settling 18 cents up and ending the week almost
unchanged. Brent futures edged 7 cents up to $108.68,
after dropping 0.7 percent for the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's imports of major commodities fell in May from the
previous month, official customs data showed on Sunday, as
companies scaled back on orders after robust shipments in the
previous months caused a supply overhang.
* Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised to rule Egypt in an
inclusive manner after he was sworn in as president on Sunday,
but gave no indication he would reconcile with the Muslim
Brotherhood movement he removed from power nearly a year ago.
* Ukraine's newly-installed President Petro Poroshenko is
set to remake a governing team which will handle the crisis with
Russia, with talks on gas prices on Monday providing an early
test of his new relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
* Europe's power, gas and coal markets are in their sharpest
downturn since the financial crisis of 2008 and traders say
subdued demand and increasing capacity hurt chances of a big
rebound any time soon.
MARKETS NEWS
Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall
Street after the bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving
economic momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising
U.S. Treasury yields.
This week's light calendar gives investors room to digest
the European Central Bank's radical moves to avert deflation and
look beyond U.S. data which, in more normal times, might imply
higher interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index June
1400 U.S. Employment trends May
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)