SINGAPORE, June 12 U.S. oil futures hovered above $104 a barrel on Thursday, clinging to modest gains from the prior session after data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer fell more than expected last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery was up 4 cents at $104.44 a barrel by 2324 GMT.

* U.S. crude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the week ending June 6, surpassing forecasts for a 1.9-million-barrel drop from analysts polled by Reuters.

* Slower imports were largely behind the decline in stockpiles as U.S. crude oil output rose to near a 28-year high reached last month.

* Fears over supply disruption were also supporting oil prices amid mounting violence in Iraq. Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq's second biggest city of Mosul this week have advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji.

* Brent crude rose for a second session in three on Wednesday on the violence in Iraq, settling just shy of $110 a barrel and looks set to stretch gains on Thursday.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, agreed, as expected, to keep its 30 million barrels per day output ceiling unchanged for another six months.

* The World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast this year to 2.8 percent, saying a confluence of events, from the Ukraine crisis to unusually cold weather in the United States, dampened economic expansion in the first half of the year.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of forcing gas talks into a "dead end" by rejecting the offer of a cut in duty to resolve a price dispute that threatens supplies not just to Ukraine but to the rest of Europe.

* Russian oil firm Rosneft bought a cargo of Kurdish oil for a German refinery it co-owns with oil major BP , quietly circumventing Baghdad's ban on independent oil sales by its autonomous region.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions after traders dismissed expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate hike.

* A gauge of world stock markets retreated from recent highs, pressured by a lower growth forecast from the World Bank and a profit warning from Lufthansa.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0645 France Current account April

0900 Euro zone Industrial production April

1230 U.S. Import prices May

1230 U.S. Export prices May

1230 U.S. Retail sales May

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Business inventories April (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)