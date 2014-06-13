SINGAPORE, June 13 U.S. crude futures rose by
more than a dollar on Friday to the highest in nearly nine
months amid upheaval in Iraq that threatens to disrupt supply
from the second biggest OPEC producer.
U.S. oil prices have gained almost 5 percent for the week,
on track for their biggest weekly increase this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery rose as much as $1.15
to $107.68 per barrel, its loftiest since Sept. 19, 2013. It was
up 79 cents at $107.32 by 0037 GMT, and up 4.5 percent for the
week, its largest such gain since early December.
* Brent oil touched a session peak of $113.75 per
barrel, its highest since Sept. 9 last year. It was last up 50
cents at $113.52, putting its weekly gain at 4.4 percent so
far, the biggest since July 2013.
* President Barack Obama threatened U.S. military strikes in
Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of the
north to menace Baghdad and want to establish their own state in
Iraq and Syria.
* Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said
it was evacuating about two dozen employees from northern Iraq
due to security concerns, and the U.S. State Department said
other companies were relocating their workers as well.
* The violence in Iraq may put at risk projections by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for extra
supply. OPEC said oil markets should be balanced during the
second half of this year with extra production sufficient to
meet growing demand.
* Asia's diesel demand is expected to grow this year at the
second-lowest rate since the 1998 financial crisis as slowing
economies and subsidy cuts squeeze consumption and help build a
surplus for which there are few markets.
* Chinese state-run oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp has
entered a one-year supply agreement to buy Iranian South Pars
condensate, in its first term contract for the light crude oil
with the Middle East supplier, according to industry officials.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar steadied in Asian trading but remained near
two-week lows against the yen after tensions rose in Iraq and
downbeat U.S. economic data gave investors no reason to believe
the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon.
Asian equities fell.
DATA
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0530 China Industrial output May
0530 China Retail sales May
0530 China Urban investment May
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade April
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index June
