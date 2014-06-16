SEOUL, June 16 U.S. crude oil futures rose to a
near nine-month high above $107 a barrel on Monday in Asian
trade as an insurgency in Iraq intensifies concerns over a
potential disruption to oil exports from the second-largest OPEC
producer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil climbed 43 cents to $107.34 per
barrel as of 0000 GMT. On Friday, it rose as high as $107.68
before settling up 38 cents at $106.91 per barrel, the highest
level since Sept. 18.
* Brent futures for the new spot month August contract
rose 63 cents at $113.09 a barrel. The July contract,
which expired on Friday, settled 39 cents higher at $113.41 per
barrel, the highest since Sept. 9.
* Sunni insurgents seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in
northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting, solidifying
their grip on the north after a lightning offensive that
threatens to dismember Iraq.
* The United States ordered military personnel to boost
security for its diplomatic staff in Baghdad on Sunday and said
some staff were being evacuated from the embassy as the Iraqi
government battled to hold off insurgent forces.
* The bulk of Iraq's current oil exports come from south of
Baghdad, still far from the Islamist rebel fighters. Should the
militants advance south of the capital, analysts expect them to
encounter much greater resistance. Iraqi exports from the north
are considered safe for the moment, analysts said, as the major
Kirkuk oil hub is held by Kurdish forces.
* In Libya, its western El Feel oilfield has resumed
production after security guards ended a protest that lasted
more than two months, oil ministry officials said on Sunday, but
many oilfields and ports remain blocked.
* Syrian government forces retook Kasab on Sunday, ousting
rebels from the village on the Turkish border in the coastal
heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority sect,
activists and state media said.
* OPEC will have to produce a million barrels per day (bpd)
more oil on average in the second half of 2014 to balance the
global market, which will see a steep seasonal spike in demand,
the West's energy agency International Energy Agency (IEA) said
in its monthly report on Friday.
* Russia and Ukraine have failed to resolve a gas pricing
dispute and a 0600 GMT deadline for Kiev to pay $1.95 billion in
gas debts still stands, a spokesman for Russian natural gas
producer Gazprom said on Monday.
* The United States is preparing to open a direct dialogue
with longtime adversary Iran on security in Iraq and ways to
push back Sunni militants who have taken over large areas of the
country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar strengthened against a basket of major
currencies on Friday as the Iraqi violence triggered a safety
bid for the U.S. unit. Higher U.S. bond yields also underpinned
the move. European stocks closed slightly lower but shares on
Wall Street rose.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation final May
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index June
1315 U.S. Industrial output May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index June
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)