SEOUL, June 19 U.S. crude oil futures rebounded
above $106 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after
dipping in the previous session, supported by concerns about a
potential supply disruption due to turmoil in Iraq.
Crude eased on Wednesday to hit its lowest level since June
11 after U.S. government numbers showed domestic crude
inventories fell much less than an industry group had reported.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude climbed 22 cents to $106.19 a barrel of
as 0030 GMT. It fell 39 cents to settle at $105.97 a barrel in
the previous session.
* Brent lost 1 cent at $114.25 a barrel, after it
ended 81 cents higher at $114.26 a barrel, the highest level
since Sept. 6.
* U.S. crude stocks declined 579,000 barrels to 386.5
million barrels in the week ending June 13, the Energy
Administration said, much less than the drawdown of 5.7 million
barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute, an
industry group, on Tuesday.
* On the geopolitical front, concerns on possible supply
distruption hiked as Sunni militants have taken control of most
of Iraq's largest oil refinery, located in Baiji in northern
Iraq, an official at the refinery said on Wednesday.
* Some oil companies are pulling foreign staff from Iraq,
fearing Sunni militants from the north could strike at major
oilfields concentrated in the Shi'ite south despite moves by the
Baghdad government to tighten security.
* The head of Iraq's state-run South Oil Company Dhiya
Jaffar said on Wednesday that Exxon Mobil has carried
out a "major evacuation" of their staff and BP had
evacuated 20 percent of its staff.
* Iraq has asked the United States for air support in
countering Sunni rebels, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday,
after the militants seized major cities in a lightning advance
that has routed the Shi'ite-led government's army.
* President Barack Obama came under pressure from U.S.
lawmakers on Wednesday to persuade Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki to step down over what they see as failed leadership
in the face of an insurgency threatening his country.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street stocks jumped on Wednesday, taking the S&P 500
index of top companies to an all-time record after the Federal
Reserve promised to keep in place low interest-rate policies and
forecast the world's biggest economy would expand moderately.
Treasuries prices also gained, as the dollar added to mild
losses posted ahead of a Fed policy statement and a news
conference by U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen, who calmed
investor worries she might adopt a more hawkish tone on monetary
policy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Leading index May
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index June
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)