SINGAPORE June 24 U.S. crude futures fell under $106 per barrel in Asian trade on Tuesday as supply concerns eased after data showed near record exports from Iraq's southern regions, but U.S. inventories are projected to fall.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery dropped 47 cents to $105.70 a barrel by 0050 GMT, down from $106.17 in the previous session.

* Brent futures for August delivery slipped 38 cents to $113.74 a barrel, down from $114.12.

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern regions, which produce 90 percent of the country's oil, averaged a near record 2.53 million barrels per day (bpd), according to shipping data for the first 21 days of June tracked by Reuters. Exports are close to May's average of 2.58 million bpd - the highest since 2003.

* Oil guards again shut Libya's easternmost Hariga oil port, choking oil exports, in a dispute over unpaid wages, a spokesman for operator Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) said on Monday.

* U.S Secretary of State John Kerry pledged "intense and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq during a visit on Monday, but said the divided country would only survive if its leaders took urgent steps to bring it together. [ID:nL6N0P41HS}

* Jordan and Iran have boosted security along their respective borders with Iraq to ward off possible security threats from Sunni militants who have seized swathes of northern and eastern Iraq.

* U.S. commercial crude stocks were expected to have fallen by 1.3 million barrels last week according to a Reuters analysts poll ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have agreed to observe a ceasefire with Ukrainian forces until June 27 as part of a wider peace plan to end the insurgency by pro-Russian separatists in the Russian-speaking east.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday while major currencies were rangebound after a surprisingly soft reading on euro zone manufacturing took the shine off better data from China, Japan and the United States.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0800 GMT Germany Ifo business climate June

- 1300 GMT U.S. Monthly home price index April

- 1300 GMT U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index April

- 1400 GMT U.S. Consumer confidence June

- 1400 GMT U.S. New home sales May

- 1400 GMT U.S. Richmond Fed composite index June

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)