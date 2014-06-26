SINGAPORE June 26 U.S. crude futures edged up towards $107 a barrel in early Asian trade on optimism over U.S. oil exports after Washington approved exports of lightly refined oil, although gains were capped by an unexpected rise in crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery rose 18 cents to $106.68 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after gaining 47 cents to close at $106.50 in the previous session.

* Brent futures for August delivery climbed 20 cents to $114.20, reversing losses in the previous session when Brent fell 46 cents to $114.00 a barrel.

* U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly grew by 1.7 million barrels last week to 388.1 million barrels, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a 1.6 million barrel decrease.

* Refinery crude runs rose by 275,000 barrels per day, while U.S. crude imports fell last week by 92,000 barrels per day, last week the Energy Information Administration data showed.

* Sunni militants seized control of several small oilfields east of Tikrit and attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases on Wednesday, while continuing to fight for control of Iraq's largest refinery, the 300,000 barrels per day Baiji complex.

* About 130 U.S. military advisers, out of up to 300 offered by President Barack Obama, have been deployed to Iraq to gather information for future air strikes against Sunni militants.

* Iraq's self-ruling Kurds plan an eight-fold rise in oil exports to 1 million barrels per day by the end of 2015, Kurdish Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami told Reuters on Wednesday. The increase includes oil from Kirkuk.

* The United Nations on Wednesday called for military force to tackle the Sunni insurgency launched by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), while saying political cooperation between Iraqi Kurds and the Baghdad government must improve.

* Enterprise Products Partners, one of two companies granted approval on Tuesday by Washington to export minimally processed very light crude oil, can start exporting at any time, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. Approval of exports is seen as a marginal easing of a 40-year ban on U.S. crude oil exports.

* Western nations warned Russia on Wednesday it faces further sanctions unless it does more to defuse the conflict in eastern Ukraine, after the downing of a military helicopter threatened a ceasefire between rebels and government forces.

* Iran and six world powers will start two weeks of talks to reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme on July 2, Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. He warned U.N. sanctions experts not to sabotage the final phase of the talks.

* The world has saved $3.5 trillion over the last 30 years by maintaining emergency oil stocks to offset supply shocks and curb price surges, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise, pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward riskier assets in a desperate search for returns.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0645 GMT France Consumer confidence June

- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal income May

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)