SINGAPORE, June 30 U.S. crude futures eased in
early Asian trade on Monday as supply disruption fears receded
with Iraqi exports remaining unaffected despite a Sunni militant
takeover of large stretches of the country.
U.S. crude dropped 26 cents to $105.48 a barrel by
0014 GMT, after ending 10 cents lower on Friday and finishing
the week 1.4 percent down. Brent futures declined 17
cents to $113.13 after settling 9 cents up.
FUNDAMENTALS
Iraq's army sent tanks and armoured vehicles to try to
dislodge insurgents from the northern city of Tikrit on Sunday,
the second day of a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover
of large stretches of Iraq.
The U.S. decision allowing minimally processed super-light
oil known as condensate to be freely exported may open the door
to doing the same with other types of crude too, according to
industry and government sources.
The European Union signed an historic free-trade pact with
Ukraine and warned it could impose more sanctions on Moscow
unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in the
east of the country by Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi King Abdullah
briefly discussed global oil supplies during a meeting on the
crisis in Iraq, a senior State Department official said.
Suspected Islamist militants killed dozens of people on
Sunday in an attack on three Nigerian villages, including one
targeting worshippers at a church, a few kilometres (three
miles) from Chibok, the scene of an abduction of more than 200
school girls.
MARKETS NEWS
Wall Street may kick off the second half of the year with an
uptick in volatility, thanks to the June jobs report and plenty
of other market-moving data in a short trading week.
The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its
biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of
disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0600 Germany Retail sales May
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May
0900 Euro zone Inflation June
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June
1400 U.S. Pending home sales May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)