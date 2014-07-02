SINGAPORE, July 2 U.S. crude futures held steady above $105 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on worries about supply disruption, although gains were capped by an industry report showing U.S. stockpiles fell less than expected.

U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $105.36 by 2348 GMT, after ending at $105.34 a barrel, its lowest settlement since June 11. Brent futures ended 7 cents down at $112.29, also at its lowest since June 11.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The world's unused spare oil production capacity would struggle to cover for another big outage, industry officials and analysts say, increasing the chance governments may tap strategic reserves should Iraq's southern exports be disrupted.

* Crude inventories fell by 876,000 barrels in the week to June 27 to 381.7 million, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

* Iran's crude oil exports dropped in June after a spike in May, yet sales were still above the level allowed by an interim deal aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, according to sources who track tanker movements.

* Sunnis and Kurds walked out of the first session of Iraq's new parliament after Shi'ites failed to name a prime minister to replace Nuri al-Maliki, dimming any prospect of an early national unity government to save Iraq from collapse.

* Ukrainian forces struck at pro-Russian separatist bases in eastern regions with air and artillery strikes after President Petro Poroshenko announced he would not renew a ceasefire but go on the offensive to rid Ukraine of "parasites".

MARKETS NEWS

* Stock markets around the world rallied at the start of the second half of 2014 on Tuesday, propelled by solid U.S. and Chinese economic data and the notion that central banks will keep interest rates low for some time.

* Manufacturing activity in the United States and in Asia's industrial powerhouses China and Japan expanded further in June but euro zone growth faltered as main motor Germany slowed.

- 1400 U.S. Factory orders May (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)