SINGAPORE, July 3 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $104 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as supply fears eased after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis which had reduced exports from the OPEC member to a trickle.

U.S. crude extended the previous session's losses to fall to a three-week low, down 45 cents at $104.03 a barrel by 0030 GMT. Brent futures also dropped to a three-week low, losing 33 cents to $110.91.

* Libya's acting Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said the government had reached a deal with a rebel leader controlling oil ports to hand over the last two terminals and end a blockade that crippled the OPEC nation's petroleum industry.

* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output ahead of the July Fourth weekend, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

* A U.S. energy company launched a broad effort this week to find buyers for the first ever U.S. exports of ultra-light condensate oil, signaling the start of what could be a growing trade as demand grows worldwide.

* Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is fighting for his political life as a Sunni insurgency fractures the country, said he hoped parliament could form a new government in its next session after the first collapsed in discord.

* Monetary policy faces "significant limitations" as a tool to counter financial stability risks, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, adding that heading off the U.S. housing bubble with higher interest rates would have caused major economic damage.

* Major stock markets held near record highs on Wednesday on signs of an improving global economy and continued central bank support, while the dollar and bond yields rose on an upbeat report on U.S. employment.

