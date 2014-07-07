TOKYO, July 7 U.S. crude oil futures were
holding steady early on Monday as OPEC member Libya confirmed it
will resume petroleum exports from two major ports that had been
blocked for nearly a year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery were trading
at $103.76 by 0011 GMT, steady on Friday's levels when there was
no settlement due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday, and down
30 cents from Thursday's settlement.
* Libya plans to resume exports from the major eastern Ras
Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports after government forces took over
the terminals following the end of an almost year-long blockage
by a rebel group, officials said on Sunday.
* Business activity in emerging markets expanded last month
at its fastest rate since March 2013, boosted by strong growth
in China and India, a survey showed on Monday.
* Ukraine's government said it would quickly seize more
territory from pro-Russian separatists after re-taking their
stronghold of Slaviansk in what President Petro Poroshenko
called a turning point in the fight for control of the country's
east.
* Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday a
referendum on the independence of Iraq's Kurdish region would
lead to a "catastrophic" break up of the country, which is
facing an onslaught by Sunni Islamist militants.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar clung to most of last week's payrolls-inspired
gains early on Monday after a holiday in the United States all
but ensured a moribund start to the week.
* World stocks were enjoying the view at an all-time high on
Friday, lifted by a week of strong U.S. economic data and
promises from the European Central Bank that cheap money will be
sloshing around for years.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output May
0830 Euro zone Sentix index July
1400 U.S. Employment trends June
