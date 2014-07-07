TOKYO, July 7 U.S. crude oil futures were holding steady early on Monday as OPEC member Libya confirmed it will resume petroleum exports from two major ports that had been blocked for nearly a year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for August delivery were trading at $103.76 by 0011 GMT, steady on Friday's levels when there was no settlement due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday, and down 30 cents from Thursday's settlement.

* Libya plans to resume exports from the major eastern Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports after government forces took over the terminals following the end of an almost year-long blockage by a rebel group, officials said on Sunday.

* Business activity in emerging markets expanded last month at its fastest rate since March 2013, boosted by strong growth in China and India, a survey showed on Monday.

* Ukraine's government said it would quickly seize more territory from pro-Russian separatists after re-taking their stronghold of Slaviansk in what President Petro Poroshenko called a turning point in the fight for control of the country's east.

* Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday a referendum on the independence of Iraq's Kurdish region would lead to a "catastrophic" break up of the country, which is facing an onslaught by Sunni Islamist militants.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar clung to most of last week's payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week.

* World stocks were enjoying the view at an all-time high on Friday, lifted by a week of strong U.S. economic data and promises from the European Central Bank that cheap money will be sloshing around for years.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial output May

0830 Euro zone Sentix index July

1400 U.S. Employment trends June (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)