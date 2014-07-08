TOKYO, July 8 U.S. crude oil futures dipped closer to $103 in early Tuesday trade, falling for a eighth session in a row, as Libyan oil exports were primed to ramp up, but major moves were kept in check before the release of U.S. petroleum stockpiles data due out later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for August delivery fell 11 cents to $103.42 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 53 cents lower on Monday.

* Libya's oil output is currently 326,000 barrels a day, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday, adding that the western El Sharara oilfield was still blocked by a protest at a connecting pipeline.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have dropped in the week to July 4, while distillate stockpiles rose and gasoline inventories remained unchanged, a preliminary Reuters survey of five analysts showed on Monday.

* Iraq's new parliament put off its next session for five weeks on Monday, extending the country's political paralysis amid a Sunni Islamist insurgency which claimed the life of an army general near Baghdad.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday having run out of steam near a two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial output.

* The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Monday after a surprise drop in German industrial output cooled a rally that sent various stock indexes to record highs last week and as investors turned to corporate earnings for the second quarter.

* U.S. equities edged down on Monday, retreating from last week's record levels as investors hesitated to make big bets before the start of earnings season.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Trade data May

0645 France Trade data May

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index June

1900 U.S. Consumer credit May

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)