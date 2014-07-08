TOKYO, July 8 U.S. crude oil futures dipped
closer to $103 in early Tuesday trade, falling for a eighth
session in a row, as Libyan oil exports were primed to ramp up,
but major moves were kept in check before the release of U.S.
petroleum stockpiles data due out later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery fell 11
cents to $103.42 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 53 cents
lower on Monday.
* Libya's oil output is currently 326,000 barrels a day, a
spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday, adding
that the western El Sharara oilfield was still blocked by a
protest at a connecting pipeline.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have dropped in the week to July 4, while distillate stockpiles
rose and gasoline inventories remained unchanged, a preliminary
Reuters survey of five analysts showed on Monday.
* Iraq's new parliament put off its next session for five
weeks on Monday, extending the country's political paralysis
amid a Sunni Islamist insurgency which claimed the life of an
army general near Baghdad.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on
Tuesday having run out of steam near a two-week high, giving the
euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German
industrial output.
* The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Monday
after a surprise drop in German industrial output cooled a rally
that sent various stock indexes to record highs last week and as
investors turned to corporate earnings for the second quarter.
* U.S. equities edged down on Monday, retreating from last
week's record levels as investors hesitated to make big bets
before the start of earnings season.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data May
0645 France Trade data May
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index June
1900 U.S. Consumer credit May
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
