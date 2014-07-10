TOKYO, July 10 U.S. crude oil fell below $102 on
Thursday, to trade at its lowest level in more than a month, on
wavering demand for gasoline and projections for rising supplies
from OPEC member Libya.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery fell 32
cents to $101.97 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after earlier trading as
low as $101.72 - the lowest level since June 5. The benchmark
contract finished $1.11 lower on Wednesday.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries raised
output, while gasoline inventories rose amid faltering demand,
data from the U.S. government agency Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Libya's oil industry hopes life will return to normal now
that a wave of protests has ebbed, but it will take months to
ramp up production and more unrest is in prospect as political
chaos spreads in the North African country.
* The Federal Reserve has begun detailing how it plans to
ease the U.S. economy out of an era of loose monetary policy,
indicating it will end its asset purchases in October and
appearing near agreement on a plan to manage interest rates in
the future, according to minutes of the last Fed policy meeting.
* Construction of the 600,000-barrel-per-day Flanagan South
oil pipeline from Illinois to Oklahoma will be complete late in
the third quarter, with the first oil flowing early in the
fourth quarter, operator Enbridge said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, coming under some pressure after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting gave no clear
indication on when interest rates will rise.
* U.S. equities finished higher on Wednesday, rebounding
from a sharp two-day selloff, after minutes from the last U.S.
central bank meeting showed policymakers have started to detail
how the Federal Reserve will end its easy monetary policy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0200 China Trade data June
0645 France Industrial output May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories May
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)