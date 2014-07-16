SEOUL, July 16 U.S. crude oil futures recovered
slightly to above $100 a barrel on Wednesday in early Asian
trade, triggered by a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude
inventory.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures gained 18 cents to 100.14 a
barrel as of 0001 GMT. The contract settled down 95 cents at
$99.96 a barrel in the previous session.
* Brent crude extended losses by 17 cents to $105.84
a barrel, as rising Libyan supplies and weak economic data hiked
concerns over a near-term glut. It ended 96 cents down at
$106.02 a barrel in the previous session, recovering from a low
of $104.39, the weakest point since April 2.
* Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.8
million barrels in the week to July 11 to 375.3 million,
compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.1
million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
hub fell by 944,000 barrels, API said.
* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. labor markets
are far from healthy and signaled the Fed will keep monetary
policy loose until hiring and wage data show the effects of the
financial crisis are "completely gone".
* Libyan militia fighters with anti aircraft guns and
mortars fanned out on Tuesday across Tripoli's airport,
transformed into a battlefield by two days of fighting that has
cut the Libyan capital off from the outside world.
* Despite the latest violence, Libya's oil production has
risen to 588,000 barrels per day (bpd), the country's acting oil
minister told Reuters on Tuesday, an improvement from last year
but still only about a third of pre-war levels.
* In Iraq, politicians named a moderate Sunni Islamist as
speaker of parliament on Tuesday, a long-delayed first step
towards a power-sharing government urgently needed to save the
state from disintegration in the face of a Sunni uprising.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, after the
Federal Reserve, in an unusual statement, singled out the
valuation of social media and biotechnology shares as
"substantially stretched."
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q2
0200 China Industrial output June
0200 China Retail sales June
0200 China Urban investment June
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May
1315 U.S. Industrial output June
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July
1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers the
semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial
Services Committee
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)