SEOUL, July 17 U.S. crude futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Thursday after rallying more than $1 in the previous session, supported by government data showing a sharper fall in U.S. crude stocks than forecast.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery gained 30 cents to $101.50 a barrel as of 0007 GMT. In the previous session it settled $1.24 higher at $101.20 a barrel, the highest since July 10.

* The Brent contract for September, which became the front-month contract on Thursday, rose 8 cents to $107.25 a barrel after it settled 29 cents higher at $107.17. The August contract, which expired on Wednesday, settled 17 cents lower at $105.85 a barrel.

* U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week while gasoline and distillate stocks rose as refineries hiked output, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 7.5 million barrels in the week to July 11, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels. Refinery utilization rose more than expected last week, up 2.2 percentage points to 93.8 percent of capacity, EIA data showed.

* Libya's National Oil Corp has offered the first crude oil from its major eastern Ras Lanuf terminal for end-July loading, two weeks after a rebel group agreed to end its nearly 1-year blockade of the bulk of the country's oil facilities.

* U.S. President Barack Obama imposed the biggest package of U.S. economic sanctions yet on Russia on Wednesday, hitting its largest oil producer Rosneft and other energy, financial and defense firms, with what he called significant but targeted penalties over Ukraine.

* Iran and six world powers are working to finalise the terms of a likely extension in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme beyond a July 20 deadline and an announcement may come as early as Friday, Western diplomats said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equities gained early on Thursday, lifted by another record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid market speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy.

* The dollar was higher against some peers following disappointing economic reports in Europe and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before this week that suggested rate hikes may come sooner than expected.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. Housing starts June

1230 U.S. Building permits June

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index July (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)