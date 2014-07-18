SEOUL, July 18 U.S. crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday towards $104 a barrel, after jumping $2 in the previous session on news that a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude added 60 cents to $103.79 a barrel as of 0000 GMT. It previously settled up $1.99 at $103.19 a barrel, its biggest gain since mid-June and its largest two-day rise since December 2013.

* Brent for September also gained 55 cents at $108.44 a barrel after it ended up 72 cents at $107.89 on the previous session.

* A Malaysian airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides.

* The crash came a day after U.S. President Barack Obama imposed the toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Russia, striking at the heart of Vladimir Putin's powerbase by targeting companies closest to him over what Washington says is Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine.

* Investors are also watching geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israel launched a Gaza ground campaign after 10 days of bombardments from the air and sea failed to stop militants' rocket attacks, stepping up an offensive that already has taken a heavy toll in civilian lives.

* Iraq expects oil exports to reach 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) this month and has expanded the capacity of its export facilities in the south to 3 million barrels daily, Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Wednesday.

* Another OPEC member country Libya will not be able to export oil through its two largest eastern ports before August, due to safety checks after a near year-long closure, a senior oil official said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stock markets slumped on Thursday, while safe-haven gold and bond prices rose following an escalation of violence in Gaza and the downing of a passenger plane at the Ukraine-Russia border.

* Wall Street had its worst day since April after a Malaysian airlines jet was downed over eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, sparking a fall in risk assets on concerns that the conflict might widen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0130 China House prices June

0800 Euro zone Current account May

1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July

1400 U.S. Leading index June (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)