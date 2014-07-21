SINGAPORE, July 21 U.S. crude fell in early
Asian trade on Monday after last week's gains, but oil's risk
premium on oil is likely remain intact amid geopolitical risks
in Gaza and Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 25 cents to $102.88 a barrel at
0031 GMT. The contract had settled down 6 cents on Friday, but
finished the week higher, partly reversing three weeks of
losses.
* Brent for September was down 16 cents at $107.08 a
barrel after ending 65 cents lower on Friday.
* The trading community is closely watching an intensifying
geopolitical crisis between Russia and the West over the downing
of a civilian jet in eastern Ukraine last week, which could lead
to stricter Western sanctions against Moscow.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.
* Western leaders have said they would give Moscow a "last
chance" to halt involvement in Ukraine, but Russian President
Vladimir Putin appeared to be doing little to get out of it.
* Iran faced Western pressure on Saturday to make
concessions over its atomic activities after it and six world
powers failed to meet a July 20 deadline for a deal to end the
decade-old dispute but agreed to extend talks by four months.
* However, Iran moved to eliminate its most sensitive
stockpile of enriched uranium gas under an interim nuclear deal
reached with six world powers last year, according to a monthly
update by the U.N. nuclear watchdog obtained by Reuters on
Sunday.
* Libya's El-Feel oilfield has slightly reduced output due
to security problems in the capital Tripoli, a spokesman for
National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Friday.
* Gunmen killed 21 Egyptian military border guards near the
frontier with Libya on Saturday, highlighting a growing threat
from an area that security officials say has become a haven for
militants seeking to topple the Cairo government.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stock markets inched higher as investors set aside
geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of
U.S. corporate earnings.
* Volumes were light, however, with Japanese markets on
holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan added 0.13 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices June
0800 Italy Industrial orders May
1230 U.S. National activity index June
