SINGAPORE, July 22 U.S. crude held steady above
$104 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with worries over
escalating geopolitical tension balanced by expectations of
large draws in U.S. oil stockpiles.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery traded 6 cents
higher at $104.65 a barrel by 0000 GMT. The August contract
expires on Tuesday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are likely to have
dropped in the week to July 18, while product stockpiles rose, a
preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts said on Monday.
* The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks
fell 2.8 million barrels last week. The survey was taken ahead
of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
* Libya state oil company National Oil Corp (NOC) has
reached a deal with security guards to end a protest at eastern
Brega oil port, which is expected to allow the terminal to
reopen on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.
* China's crude imports from Iran in the first half of the
year were up nearly 50 percent, although shipments in June
dropped nearly a third from May to the lowest level in four
months.
* Refineries in South Korea plan to trim output in August on
persistently weak margins and as some units are shut for
maintenance, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
* In the United States, refiners are bidding furiously for
crude in the opaque physical market, paying the highest premiums
in months for coastal grades like Light Louisiana Sweet
WTC-LLS and Mars WTC-MRS, turning the cash crude market
upside down.
* The United States, alarmed by escalating civilian
bloodshed in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, took a
direct role in efforts to secure a ceasefire on Monday, as the
Palestinian death toll jumped to more than 500.
* In Ukraine, fighting broke out near the railway station at
the heart of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Monday in what
separatists said was an attempt by government forces to seize
back a key city in the eastern part of the country.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar held steady against major currencies on
Tuesday, as investors reduced holdings of stocks and other risky
assets on anxiety about escalating violence in Gaza and Ukraine.
* As a result, major global stock markets fell and bond
prices rallied on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan added 0.05 percent early
Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
1230 U.S. CPI mm Jun
1230 U.S. CPI yy Jun
1300 U.S. Monthly home price mm May
1300 U.S. Monthly home price yy May
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)