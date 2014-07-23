SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. crude dropped to around $102 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, falling for a second consecutive session with oil supplies unaffected by continuing violence in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. oil for September delivery fell 40 cents to $101.99 a barrel at 0025 GMT. The August contract, which expired on Tuesday, ended 17 cents lower at $104.42 a barrel, while the September contract settled 47 cents lower at $102.39 a barrel.

Brent crude for September delivery fell 22 cents to $107.11 a barrel.

Investors in energy markets will focus their attention on the weekly U.S. crude oil inventory report, which is expected to show a decline of 2.8 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey. The report from U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1430 GMT.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. crude inventories fell 555,000 barrels last week to 374.7 million.

The European Union threatened Russia on Tuesday with harsher sanctions over Ukraine that could inflict wider damage on its economy following the downing of a Malaysian airliner, but it delayed action for a few days.

Israel pounded targets across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying no ceasefire was near as top U.S. and United Nations diplomats pursued talks on halting the fighting that has claimed more than 600 lives.

In Libya, oil production had fallen to around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of Monday compared with 555,000 bpd on Thursday, the National Oil Company said. The drop comes as a twin suicide bombing at a Libyan army base in Benghazi killed at least four solders.

Oil prices were also pressured by a strengthening U.S. dollar. The dollar index rose to six-week peaks at 80.837 against a basket of currencies on Tuesday and stood at 80.784 on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday as risk aversion triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to ebb, while the euro languished near eight-month lows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 0.2 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly

0200 Eurozone Consumer confidence

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Stephen Coates)