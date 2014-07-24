SINGAPORE, July 24 U.S. crude was little changed near $103 a barrel in early Asian trading on Thursday, holding on to previous day gains due to a higher-than-expected decline in crude inventories.

Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East helped underpin oil prices, but had yet to cause disruptions to well-supplied global crude markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. crude for September delivery was 2 cents lower at $103.10 by 0034 GMT, after settling 73 cents higher on Wednesday.

Brent crude for September delivery traded up 9 cents at $108.12 a barrel. The contract had closed 70 cents higher.

Prices pushed higher on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed crude stocks fell more than expected by 4 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a decrease of just 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell 1.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

However, a build of 5 million barrels in combined inventories of gasoline and distillates raised questions about demand.

U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R dropped as low as $4.51 on Wednesday, near a three-month low, as high domestic refinery utilization rates signalled strong near-term demand for crude oil and low inventories at Cushing. The spread had widened to $4.91 by the end of the day, as traders covered short positions ahead of the close, and was $5.05 early Thursday.

Crude supply from Iraq remained unaffected by fighting in the country. Iraq's oil exports from its southern terminals in July rose to a near-record rate of 2.52 million barrels per day (bpd), according to loading data and industry sources.

Gaza fighting raged on Wednesday, displacing thousands more Palestinians in the battered territory as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said efforts to secure a truce between Israel and Hamas had made some progress.

The Ukraine government said two of its fighter jets were shot down over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday and that the missiles that brought them down might have been fired from Russia.

A powerful Ukrainian rebel leader has confirmed that pro-Russian separatists had an anti-aircraft missile of the type Washington says was used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and it could have originated in Russia.

India's crude imports from Iran rose by a third in the first half of the year, data from trade sources showed, after the shipments were boosted following an interim deal to slow Tehran's nuclear activity and ease Western sanctions.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian stocks were mostly flat on Thursday as solid corporate earnings on Wall Street were balanced by risk aversion triggered by recent geopolitical tensions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 0.08 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Jul

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1345 U.S. Markit mfg PMI Flash Jul

1530 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael Perry)