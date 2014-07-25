SINGAPORE, July 25 U.S. crude held steady around $102 a barrel in early Asian trading on Friday, but was on track for a weekly fall with weak demand and plentiful supplies weighing on the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for September delivery was down 6 cents at $102.01 a barrel by 0024 GMT, after settling $1.05 lower.

* Brent crude for September delivery traded 8 cents higher at $107.15 a barrel. The contract had closed 96 cents lower on Thursday.

* Libya's national oil production has risen to 500,000 barrels per day, but there is still no progress on reopening Brega oil port after an agreement to end a protest there, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corporation said on Thursday.

* The European Union would target state-owned Russian banks vital to financing Moscow's faltering economy in the most serious sanctions so far over the Ukraine crisis under proposals considered by EU governments on Thursday.

* Oil inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell another 163,000 barrels over the four days to July 22, data from Genscape Inc showed on Thursday, deepening a slump that has already dragged stockpiles to their lowest in six years.

* A tanker carrying crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan is just two days away from arriving at a U.S. port, according to ship tracking satellites, despite Washington's long-standing concern over independent oil sales from the autonomous region.

* U.S. Labor Department unemployment data on Thursday suggested that the economic recovery remained on track, with initial weekly jobless claims falling to their lowest since February 2006.

* However, the International Monetary Fund on Thursday chopped its 2014 forecast for global economic growth to take into account weakness early in the year in the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

* Gazan authorities said Israeli forces shelled a shelter at a U.N.-run school on Thursday, killing at least 15 people as the Palestinian death toll in the conflict climbed over 760 and attempts at a truce remained elusive.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese stocks traded higher on Friday, tracking global equity markets supported by robust economic data from the United States, China and the euro zone.

* Tokyo's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.05 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Friday:

1230 U.S. Durable goods Jun

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

0800 Eurozone Money-M3 annual growth (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)