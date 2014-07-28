TOKYO, July 28 U.S. crude oil futures fell under $102 in early Monday trade, adding to last week's losses, after data showed the average U.S. price of gasoline making its first big drop in a year amid abundant supply and high inventories.

That offset continuing violence in Gaza, Libya and Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for September delivery fell 39 cents to $101.70 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after finishing 2 cents higher on Friday. The contract ended last week 1 percent lower.

* The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States fell by 9 cents in the past two weeks, a sharp drop due to wholesale price cuts at refiners, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

* Fighting subsided in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas Islamist militants said they backed a 24-hour humanitarian truce and U.S. President Barack Obama called for a ceasefire but there was no sign of any comprehensive deal to end fighting with Israel.

* At least 36 people were killed in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi where Libyan Special Forces and Islamist militants clashed on Saturday night and Sunday morning, medical and security sources said.

* Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner was downed further complicated an investigation on Sunday as Europe and the United States prepared economic sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

* A furious scramble to secure rapidly dwindling prompt crude oil in Cushing, Oklahoma, rippled into other U.S. cash markets last week, knocking benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet to a discount for the first time since 2008.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro.

* U.S. equities closed lower on Friday in a broad consumer discretionary-led selloff after Visa and Amazon, a pair of closely watched bellwether names, reported disappointing results.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI

0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI

0200 U.S. pending homes index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)