TOKYO, July 29 U.S. crude oil futures eased closer to $101 on Tuesday as projections of higher stockpiles of refined product offset concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Gaza.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for September delivery fell 21 cents to $101.46 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after finishing 42 cents lower on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely dropped in the week to July 25, while product stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters survey showed before the release of reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration.

* The U.S. Commerce Department has put on hold at least two companies' requests for permission to sell lightly processed crude abroad, effectively stalling an industry push to export an expanding glut of oil amid the U.S. shale revolution, sources said.

* U.S. and European leaders agreed on Monday to impose wider sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy sectors as Ukraine said its forces advanced towards the crash site of Malaysian flight MH17.

* A grim-faced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to the three-week conflict as Palestinian fighters launched an audacious cross-border raid.

* Federal Reserve officials could make subtle yet telling changes to their policy statement this week, as they buy more time to evaluate U.S. economic strength and plan how and when to eventually raise interest rates.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar held close to a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having gone virtually nowhere overnight as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. equities ended nearly flat on Monday as the latest deal news offset losses following discouraging data on the housing market and some signs of weakness in the services sector.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Import prices June

1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July

1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July

2030 U.S. API petroleum stockpiles Weekly (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)