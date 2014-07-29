TOKYO, July 29 U.S. crude oil futures eased
closer to $101 on Tuesday as projections of higher stockpiles of
refined product offset concerns about escalating geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine and Gaza.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for September delivery fell 21
cents to $101.46 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after finishing 42 cents
lower on Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely dropped in
the week to July 25, while product stockpiles rose, a
preliminary Reuters survey showed before the release of reports
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute and the
U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration.
* The U.S. Commerce Department has put on hold at least two
companies' requests for permission to sell lightly processed
crude abroad, effectively stalling an industry push to export an
expanding glut of oil amid the U.S. shale revolution, sources
said.
* U.S. and European leaders agreed on Monday to impose wider
sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy sectors as
Ukraine said its forces advanced towards the crash site of
Malaysian flight MH17.
* A grim-faced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
warned on Monday of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes
of a swift end to the three-week conflict as Palestinian
fighters launched an audacious cross-border raid.
* Federal Reserve officials could make subtle yet telling
changes to their policy statement this week, as they buy more
time to evaluate U.S. economic strength and plan how and when to
eventually raise interest rates.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar held close to a six-month peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Tuesday, having gone virtually
nowhere overnight as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a
policy review by the Federal Reserve.
* U.S. equities ended nearly flat on Monday as the latest
deal news offset losses following discouraging data on the
housing market and some signs of weakness in the services
sector.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices June
1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July
1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July
2030 U.S. API petroleum stockpiles Weekly
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)