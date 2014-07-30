TOKYO, July 30 U.S. crude oil futures regained
some of the previous day's losses to trade above $101 early on
Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. petroleum stockpiles
fell much more sharply than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for September delivery rose 8
cents to $101.05 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 70 cents
lower on Tuesday.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in
the week to July 25 to 369.4 million, compared with analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 1.5 million barrels, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will release its own weekly petroleum
stockpiles data later on Wednesday.
* CVR Refining's 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Coffeyville, Kansas, a major consumer of West Texas Intermediate
crude, was shut on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a unit that
upgrades gasoline, injuring four employees.
* President Barack Obama escalated U.S. economic sanctions
against Russia on Tuesday for its aggression against Ukraine but
dismissed suggestions the growing chill in U.S.-Russian
relations marked the start of a new Cold War.
* Line fill on the Pony Express Pipeline carrying crude from
Wyoming to Oklahoma began last week although commercial
shipments are expected to be delayed until the fourth quarter,
market sources said on Tuesday.
* U.S employment growth likely retained enough momentum in
July to help buoy the economy for the rest of the year, with
nonfarm payrolls likely increasing by 233,000 this month,
according to a Reuters survey of economists.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed
higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide
berth.
* U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff
as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment
and pressured transportation stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence July
0900 Euro zone Business climate July
1200 Germany Consumer inflation July
1215 U.S. ADP national employment July
1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q2
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day
meeting
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)