TOKYO, July 30 U.S. crude oil futures regained some of the previous day's losses to trade above $101 early on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. petroleum stockpiles fell much more sharply than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for September delivery rose 8 cents to $101.05 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 70 cents lower on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in the week to July 25 to 369.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.5 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its own weekly petroleum stockpiles data later on Wednesday.

* CVR Refining's 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas, a major consumer of West Texas Intermediate crude, was shut on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a unit that upgrades gasoline, injuring four employees.

* President Barack Obama escalated U.S. economic sanctions against Russia on Tuesday for its aggression against Ukraine but dismissed suggestions the growing chill in U.S.-Russian relations marked the start of a new Cold War.

* Line fill on the Pony Express Pipeline carrying crude from Wyoming to Oklahoma began last week although commercial shipments are expected to be delayed until the fourth quarter, market sources said on Tuesday.

* U.S employment growth likely retained enough momentum in July to help buoy the economy for the rest of the year, with nonfarm payrolls likely increasing by 233,000 this month, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide berth.

* U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment and pressured transportation stocks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0645 France Consumer confidence July

0900 Euro zone Business climate July

1200 Germany Consumer inflation July

1215 U.S. ADP national employment July

1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q2

1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)