SINGAPORE Aug 5 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $98 a barrel early on Tuesday as renewed worries over
potential disruption to supplies from continuing unrest in Libya
and Iraq helped oil bounce off six-month lows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery was up 13 cents
at $98.42 a barrel by 0007 GMT, adding to a 41 cent gain on
Monday. The contract fell to $97.09 on Friday, its weakest since
Feb. 5.
* Brent oil edged up 4 cents to $105.45 a barrel.
* Iraq's Sunni Islamist insurgency, crippling further its
dream to match the oil power of Saudi Arabia, makes oilfields in
the safer south more vital, but even that region has not been
completely free from attacks.
* Libya's new parliament appealed for national unity at its
first formal session on Monday as rival armed factions battled
for dominance of a country struggling to hold itself together
three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
* Libya's oil output is around 450,000 barrels per day, down
from 500,000 bpd a week ago, but oilfields are secure despite
clashes between rival armed factions in Tripoli, a spokesman for
the National Oil Corp said.
* Global oil trading house Arcadia and two well-known
traders will pay $13 million and face three-year limits on
trading benchmark U.S. crude to settle a landmark lawsuit over
manipulating oil prices in 2008.
* Chinese shipyards are aiming to take some $10 billion in
orders for new LNG tankers over the rest of the decade, part of
a plan to restructure the country's ailing shipbuilding sector
and secure China's energy supply chain.
* State oil giant PetroChina plans to pay the more
than $1 billion it needs to complete a takeover of the Dover oil
sands project from Canadian firm Athabasca Oil Corp by
the end of September.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2-month peak
against a basket of major currencies on Monday, having lapsed
into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data lull.
* Bond prices rallied and European bank stocks rose on
Monday after Portugal forged a plan to prevent the collapse of
one of its biggest lenders.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI July
0750 France Markit Services PMI July
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July
0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI July
0900 Euro zone Retail sales June
1400 U.S. Durable goods orders June
1400 U.S. Factory orders June
1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI July
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Aug
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)