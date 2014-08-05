SINGAPORE Aug 5 U.S. crude futures steadied above $98 a barrel early on Tuesday as renewed worries over potential disruption to supplies from continuing unrest in Libya and Iraq helped oil bounce off six-month lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for September delivery was up 13 cents at $98.42 a barrel by 0007 GMT, adding to a 41 cent gain on Monday. The contract fell to $97.09 on Friday, its weakest since Feb. 5.

* Brent oil edged up 4 cents to $105.45 a barrel.

* Iraq's Sunni Islamist insurgency, crippling further its dream to match the oil power of Saudi Arabia, makes oilfields in the safer south more vital, but even that region has not been completely free from attacks.

* Libya's new parliament appealed for national unity at its first formal session on Monday as rival armed factions battled for dominance of a country struggling to hold itself together three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

* Libya's oil output is around 450,000 barrels per day, down from 500,000 bpd a week ago, but oilfields are secure despite clashes between rival armed factions in Tripoli, a spokesman for the National Oil Corp said.

* Global oil trading house Arcadia and two well-known traders will pay $13 million and face three-year limits on trading benchmark U.S. crude to settle a landmark lawsuit over manipulating oil prices in 2008.

* Chinese shipyards are aiming to take some $10 billion in orders for new LNG tankers over the rest of the decade, part of a plan to restructure the country's ailing shipbuilding sector and secure China's energy supply chain.

* State oil giant PetroChina plans to pay the more than $1 billion it needs to complete a takeover of the Dover oil sands project from Canadian firm Athabasca Oil Corp by the end of September.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2-month peak against a basket of major currencies on Monday, having lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data lull.

* Bond prices rallied and European bank stocks rose on Monday after Portugal forged a plan to prevent the collapse of one of its biggest lenders.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0145 China HSBC Services PMI July

0750 France Markit Services PMI July

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July

0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI July

0900 Euro zone Retail sales June

1400 U.S. Durable goods orders June

1400 U.S. Factory orders June

1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI July

1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Aug (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)