SINGAPORE Aug 7 U.S. crude futures steadied
near six-month lows at close to $97 a barrel early on Thursday,
pressured by ample supplies in the world's top oil consumer as
crude stockpiles at the key Cushing delivery hub rose.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery was nearly flat
at $96.94 a barrel by 0006 GMT. The contract dropped to as low
as $96.69 on Wednesday, its weakest since early February.
* The Brent oil September contract was also little
changed at $104.66 a barrel.
* Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery hub for
the U.S. crude contract - rose by 83,000 barrels in the week to
Aug. 1, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
* Total U.S. crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels, a
tad more than analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.7
million barrels but much smaller than the 5.5-million barrel
decline reported earlier by industry group American Petroleum
Institute.
* Exports of crude oil from U.S. shores jumped in June to
the highest since the 1950s, topping OPEC member Ecuador in
supplying global markets and underscoring the dramatic shift in
global flows.
* China's diesel demand is set to post its first fall in
more than a decade this year, sources at the country's top oil
majors said, as a sputtering economy takes its toll on key
industrial sectors.
* Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States
and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, a sweeping response to
Western sanctions imposed over its support for rebels in
Ukraine.
* The European Central Bank is set to keep interest rates
unchanged on Thursday as it waits for earlier stimulus measures
to gain traction, while keeping an eye on emerging risks from
the conflict in Ukraine.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed broad losses on Thursday after a batch of
disappointing data from Italy and Germany soured sentiment for
the currency ahead of a policy review by the European Central
Bank.
* European stocks fell on Wednesday as concerns over a
Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine sent nervous
investors into high-rated bonds, while U.S. stocks steadied.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output June
0645 France Trade data June
1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1900 U.S. Consumer credit June
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)