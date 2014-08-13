SINGAPORE Aug 13 U.S. crude futures fell for a
second day running on Wednesday as a well supplied market
countered supply disruption risks in Iraq and Libya.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery eased 13 cents to
$97.24 a barrel by 0009 GMT.
* The September Brent oil contract slipped 10 cents
to $102.92 per barrel, not far off Tuesday's trough of $102.65
which was its weakest since July 2013.
* The International Energy Agency said although the
situation in several key oil producing countries "remains more
at risk than ever", supplies were ample and the Atlantic Basin
was even reported to be facing a glut.
* U.S. crude oil production averaged an estimated 8.5
million barrels per day in July, the highest level since April
1987, the Energy Information Administration said.
* The Obama administration has sent about 130 additional
military personnel to Iraq as Washington seeks to help Iraq
contain the threat posed by hardline militants from the Islamic
State.
* Libyan oil output is around 450,000 barrels per day, down
from 500,000 bpd two weeks ago despite clashes between rival
armed factions in Tripoli and Benghazi, a spokesman for Libya's
National Oil Company said on Monday.
* A slew of Chinese data including industrial output due
later in the day should give further clues on the state of the
world's No. 2 economy. While recent data have pointed to strong
manufacturing activity and exports, a weaker services sector and
imports suggest more stimulus measures may be needed to ensure a
sustained recovery.
* Crude inventories rose by 229,000 barrels in the week to
Aug. 8 to 364.2 million barrels, compared with analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute said. Crude
stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 469,000
barrels.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed only modest losses, having regained quite
a bit of ground as markets got over a closely watched report
that showed a slump in German economic sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 China Urban investment July
0530 China Industrial output July
0530 China Retail sales July
0600 Germany Wholesale price index July
0900 Euro zone Industrial production June
1230 U.S. Retail sales July
1400 U.S. Business inventories June
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)