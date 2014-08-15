SEOUL Aug 15 U.S. crude oil continued its drop
towards $95 a barrel on Friday after falling more than $2 a
barrel the day before to end at a nearly seven-month low, with
weak economic data clouding the outlook for demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude had edged down 4 cents to $95.54 a
barrel by 0011 GMT, after settling down $2.01 at $95.58 in the
previous session - the lowest close since Jan. 21 at $94.99.
* Brent crude for October gained 7 cents to $102.14
a barrel after losing $2.99 to settle at $102.07 a barrel. The
September contract, which expired on Thursday, ended
down $2.27 at $102.01 after dropping as far as $101.92, the
lowest since July 2013.
* Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter and France
again failed to conjure up any growth, snuffing out any signs of
a recovery in the euro zone which is now also weighed down by
tit-for-tat sanctions with Russia.
* The European news came a couple of days after China's
implied oil demand dropped 6 percent in July from June as crude
runs fell slightly and the world's largest energy consumer
exported its highest net volume of fuel so far this year.
* In the oil-producing Middle East, Libya is set to resume
oil exports from its largest port, Es Sider, in "a few days"
after being closed for almost a year by protests, a National Oil
Corporation (NOC) official said on Thursday.
* The presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the European
Commission have agreed to hold talks on disputes over gas and an
EU-Ukraine free trade agreement, in parallel with efforts to
stabilise the security situation in Ukraine, the EU said on
Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets edged higher on Thursday after
President Vladimir Putin of Russia sounded a conciliatory note
over the crisis in Ukraine, while bond yields in Europe fell to
record lows as the euro zone's recovery stalled in the second
quarter.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial output July
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)