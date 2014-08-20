TOKYO Aug 20 U.S. crude oil futures rose closer
to $95 in early Wednesday trade, after tumbling close to $2 in
the previous session, on a deeper than expected petroleum stock
fall and increased tensions in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for September delivery had risen
37 cents to $94.85 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after plunging $1.93 on
Tuesday amid a rush of selling before the frontmonth contract's
expiry.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels in
the week to Aug. 15, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.2 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government
body, will issue its own weekly petroleum inventories report
later on Wednesday.
* A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with
Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and
Israel launching air strikes that health officials said killed
three people including a woman and a young girl in Gaza.
* The capacity of Iraqi Kurdistan's independent oil pipeline
will almost double to at least 200,000 barrels per day by the
end of this month, helping the semi-autonomous region increase
exports and revenue, industry sources and officials said.
* OPEC is not worried about a slide in Brent oil prices
towards $100 a barrel, delegates from the producer group said,
with current levels seen as acceptable for producers while
higher seasonal demand in the coming weeks was expected to
support the market.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit nine-month highs against the euro and
rose against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after
strong U.S. housing data bolstered expectations for an
earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
* U.S. equities ended higher for the second straight session
on Tuesday, as robust housing data and strong earnings from Dow
component Home Depot overshadowed lingering concerns about the
conflict in Ukraine.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices July
1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 29-30
meeting
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)