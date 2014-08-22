TOKYO Aug 22 U.S. crude oil futures edged down in early Friday trade, hurt by an increase in supplies, and the front month contract looked poised for a weekly decline of 3.5 percent - its deepest fall in three weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for October delivery fell 6 cents to trade at $93.90 a barrel as of 0004 GMT.

* The contract finished 51 cents higher on Thursday.

* U.S. petroleum demand in July reached the highest seasonal figure in four years, while crude oil production continued to grow, hitting its highest for the month in 28 years and sending crude imports to 19-year lows, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Thursday.

* An Iraqi Kurdish crude oil tanker has reappeared off the coast of Israel having offloaded its cargo, ship tracking data on Reuters showed, in the latest sign the autonomous region is finding buyers for its oil in defiance of Baghdad.

* A second tanker started loading oil at Libya's Es Sider port, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday, as the country's biggest crude export terminal swung back into action after being closed for a year.

* Centurion Pipeline has reversed a pipeline to move more oil from the Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma, a regulatory filing showed this week, an unexpected action to ease a supply bottleneck.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered just below its 2014 peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, with bulls turning cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

* U.S. equities ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 at a record after a flurry of positive economic data, as investors hoped for signs from an annual meeting of central bankers that interest-rate hikes are not imminent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

1400 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at

annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)