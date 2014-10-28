(Corrects headline to show stocks expected to rise, not fall)

TOKYO Oct 28 U.S. crude futures fell back below $81 a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trade, pressured by Goldman Sachs slashing its price forecasts and expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 42 cents at $80.58 a barrel by 0008 GMT, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. On Monday, the contract dropped to $79.44 per barrel, its lowest level since June 2012.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was down 58 cents at $85.25 a barrel, after settling down 30 cents.

* Citing rising production and insufficient demand, Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent to $85 a barrel from $100 for the first quarter of 2015 and reduced its projection for U.S. crude to $75 from $90.

* Concerns about weak global demand and booming supply continued to overshadow the market.

* The Ifo, a key index of German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday, adding to concerns about weak demand and the risk Europe could slip into recession

* A senior Iranian oil official said on Monday OPEC was unlikely to reduce its production ceiling when it meets in November, according to Shana, Iran's oil ministry news agency.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks are likely to have risen 3.5 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday. Distillate stocks were expected to have fallen 2 million barrels last week, while gasoline stocks were seen down 800,000 barrels.

* The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its weekly oil data at 2030 GMT on Tuesday, followed by data by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.

* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having slipped broadly in a sluggish session overnight on expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal Reserve.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany Import prices Sep

- 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep

- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Aug

- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct

- 2030 U.S. API weekly oil data

- Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)