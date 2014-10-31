TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. crude futures edged below $81 a barrel on Friday, extending declines as the dollar rallied on bets of a sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike, while traders saw little chance of OPEC cutting output at its November meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 15 cents at $80.97 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling down $1.08 on Thursday.

* U.S. crude is on course to post a fourth straight monthly decline of around 11 percent.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was down 21 cents at $86.03 a barrel, after settling down 88 cents.

* A 3.5 percent annual rise in third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product reported on Thursday also reinforced investor confidence over the economy, lending to a more hawkish interest rate outlook.

* A 25 percent slide in oil prices since June had raised talk that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may need to curb output, but little momentum has built up around a production cut, the first since the 2008 financial crisis.

* In a deal that could curb heating oil consumption in winter, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union signed a deal on Thursday that will see Moscow resume vital supplies of gas to its ex-Soviet neighbour over the winter in return for payments funded in part by Kiev's Western creditors.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong reading on quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat earnings reports.

* The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, getting another boost from encouraging growth data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep

- 0745 France Consumer spending Sep

- 0745 France Producer prices Sep

- 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep

- 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep

- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)